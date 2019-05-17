What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of May 19th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of May 19th.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

SEASON FINALE

SUPERGIRL

“The Quest for Peace” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

LEX LUTHOR RETURNS — Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) descends upon Washington, DC and summons Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong) to the White House. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes she has one last chance to stop Lex and turns to the power of the press to help her. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon (#422). Original airdate 5/19/2019.

SEASON FINALE

CHARMED

“The Source Awakens” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE — Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) grow wary of Macy’s (Madeleine Mantock) new-found power. Meanwhile, Macy keeps creating alternate realities, but they don’t end up being the perfect versions she was hoping for. Meanwhile, Maggie and Mel still struggle with what will happen in their personal lives. Ser’Darius Blain, Nick Hargrove and Ellen Tamaki also star. Vanessa Parise directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin & Carter Covington (#122). Original airdate 5/19/2019.

MONDAY, MAY 20

SEASON FINALE

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Hey, World!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE — While on a mission to find Ray (Brandon Routh), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Nora (Courtney Ford) discover Neron’s evil plan. Nate (Nick Zano) convinces the Legends to think outside the box and suggests a dangerous plan to unite magical creatures and people to save the world. Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Ramona Young also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu (#416). Original airdate 5/20/2019.

ONE HOUR SPECIAL

“Roswell: Mysteries Decoded” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

THE SUMMER OF 1947 — This all-new special takes an extensive look into an active cold case investigation involving an unexplained crash in Roswell, New Mexico in the summer of 1947. Led by investigator Jennifer Marshall and Ufologist Ryan Sprague, the duo will attempt to uncover new evidence that could reveal one of the greatest government cover-ups of the 20th century. Executive producers are Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat. Original airdate 1/10/2019.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

THE FLASH

“Failure is an Orphan” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

THE META-CURE IS READY TO USE ON CICADA — With the meta-human cure ready to use, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash must figure out a way to subdue Cicada (Chris Klein) long enough to take it. Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) steps in to help with the plan. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) eases back into work, and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) isn’t happy about the way her dad plans to stop Cicada. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Zack Stentz (#516). Original airdate 3/12/2019.

THE 100

“The Face Behind the Glass” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DSV) (HDTV)

CLARKE MAKES AMENDS – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) embraces the traditions of Sanctum and tries to make amends for her past actions. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Telles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Tim Scanlan and written by Charmaine DeGrate (#604). Original airdate 5/21/2019.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

MY LAST DAYS

“My Last Days: Jessica & Travis” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

JESSICA & TRAVIS – Created and hosted by JANE THE VIRGIN star Justin Baldoni, MY LAST DAYS is an uplifting documentary series that tells the compelling stories of real-life superheroes facing terminal illness, who remind us that having a limited amount of time doesn’t mean we can’t make a positive impact on the world. Justin Baldoni created and directed the episode produced by Wayfarer Entertainment, in association with SoulPancake, with executive producers Justin Baldoni, Rainn Wilson, Ahmed Musiol, Farhoud Meybodi and Sam Baldoni (#301). Original airdate 5/22/2019.

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Ninety” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DS) (HDTV)

A PLACE IN THE FAMILY – When Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) join forces to pitch a pilot, Jane is excited until she discovers a secret about her book being published. Alba (Ivonne Coll) and Jorge (guest star Alfonso DiLuca) make an important decision about their future together. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) asks Jane to allow Luisa (guest star Yara Martinez) to meet Mateo, but she is unsure of her decision. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) and JR’s (guest star Rosario Dawson) relationship is once again tested. Andrea Navedo also stars. Gina Rodriguez directed the episode written by Chantelle M. Wells (#509). Original airdate 5/22/2019.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

IZOMBIE

“dot zom” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

GAGE GOLIGHTLY (“TEEN WOLF”) GUEST STARS — Liv (Rose McIver), Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) investigate the suspicious death of Cornell Piercey (guest star Devin Johnston), the head of Piercey Corp, a successful traffic app company. Melissa Schultz (guest star Stephanie Lemelin), Cornell’s ex-girlfriend, is now running the company, makes an interesting reveal to Liv and Clive. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) is focusing on maintaining positive zombie PR in the city. Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) is intrigued when he meets Al Bronson (guest star Gage Golightly “Teen Wolf”) of Bluster Magazine, as she is not at all what he was expecting. Robert Buckley and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Wale directed the episode written by John Enbom (#504). Original airdate 5/23/2018.

IN THE DARK

“Jessica Rabbit” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

DIRECTED BY KYRA SEDGWICK — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) finally starts opening up to Max (Casey Diedrick). Meanwhile, Murphy, Max and Darnell (Keston John) step up to help Jess (Brooke Markham). Lastly, Felix (Morgan Krantz) makes an interesting decision. Derek Webster and Kathleen York also star. Kyra Sedgwick directed the episode written by Eric Randall (#108). Original airdate 5/23/2019.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

SEASON FINALE

DYNASTY

“Deception, Jealousy, and Lies” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

WHAT LIES BENEATH – As various members of the Carrington family make the ultimate decision between preserving their legacies and protecting their personal relationships, allegiances are tested… while dark secrets from the past resurface. Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies, Ana Brenda Contreras, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Maddison Brown and Alan Dale also star. The episode was written by Christopher Fife & Paula Sabbaga and directed by Michael Allowitz (#222). Original airdate 5/24/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jonathan Mangum 3” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY ON TAP — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#606). Original airdate 6/18/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Cornelius Smith Jr.” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

THEY’RE SCANDALOUS — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CORNELIUS SMITH JR. (“SCANDAL”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#501). Original airdate 9/3/2018.