Virginia detective hospitalized after possible exposure to fentanyl

PETERSBURG, Va. - A Petersburg detective has been hospitalized following a possible exposure to fentanyl during a narcotics arrest, according to WTVR.

While executing an arrest in the 700 block of Kirkham Street, a narcotics detective collecting evidence was exposed to oxycodone possibly contaminated with fentanyl.

Lebaron “Mickey” Batts was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a Schedule II substance (oxycodone.)

The detective was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

