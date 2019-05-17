Virginia detective hospitalized after possible exposure to fentanyl

PETERSBURG, Va. - A Petersburg detective has been hospitalized following a possible exposure to fentanyl during a narcotics arrest, according to WTVR.
While executing an arrest in the 700 block of Kirkham Street, a narcotics detective collecting evidence was exposed to oxycodone possibly contaminated with fentanyl.
Lebaron “Mickey” Batts was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a Schedule II substance (oxycodone.)
The detective was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.
