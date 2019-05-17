“The Saluting Marine” and Law Tigers pay tribute to veterans and patriots on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -  Marine Corps veteran Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers, joins us to discuss his 20+ city "Salute Across America" tour that pays tribute to veterans and honors fallen soldiers and prisoners of war.

Tim became known as "The Saluting Marine" because of his annual appearance at Rolling Thunder,  the "Ride for Freedom" event held each year in Washington D.C.

Tim is brought to tell his story by Law Tigers, motorcycle accident attorneys who specialize in helping victims who have suffered injuries due to motorcycle accidents.

