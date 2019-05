Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink reveals why the Washington Redskins might be gaining some national exposure during 2019 training camp. Plus, head coach Jay Gruden explains why he's enjoying his rookie QB project.

Also, Mitch Brown features a former ACC wide receiver who traded in his playbook for a gradebook and is still making a difference with scores.