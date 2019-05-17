Tahini brand sold in Virginia recalled due to health risk

WASHINGTON – The US Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Concord illnesses linked to “Karawan Tahini and Halva” brand tahini imported from Israel.

Officials say the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene tested samples of Karawan tahini and found that the product contained Salmonella, which led to the recall of the product.

Four people have reportedly become sick from this tahini.

Tahini is made from sesame seeds and can be served on its own or used as an ingredient in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern style dishes, such as hummus, falafel, and baba ganoush.

Specific information on how to identify the product includes:

Name of product: Tahini Brand name: Karawan Tahini Unit size: 16-ounce plastic retail jars and 39-pound plastic bulk buckets Storage conditions: No refrigeration storage needed. Expiration Date (s): Two years from the production. The expiration date is located on the lid of the containers.

The FDA said that Consumers with this tahini in their home should not eat it and should discard it. Consumers with concerns about tahini consumed outside the home should ask their restaurant or retailer if the product they have purchased contains this tahini. Retailers and restaurants should throw the product out and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with this tahini.

For more information on this product recall, click here.