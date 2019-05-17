Norfolk Sailor’s home a ‘total loss’ after house fire

PASQUOTANK Co., Va. – An active duty military member and his wife have lost their home after a house fire on Tuesday.

The call for the incident came in around 4:55 p.m., about a structure fire in the 200 block of Linwood Drive in Elizabeth City.

When the units arrived on scene, flames were visibly coming from inside the garage area.

The fire was under control around 5:30 p.m. but due to the fire, smoke and water damage the house was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious.

The owners of the home are an active service member with the Navy and his wife. The sailor is currently assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten, Sheriff of Pasquotank County, is asking if anyone would like to donate anything to the family they can drop them off at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office located at 200 E. Colonial Avenue in Elizabeth City.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call the office at (252)-338-2191 to arrange to get the items to the family.