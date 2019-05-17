Norfolk firefighters respond to aparment fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk firefighters have responded to an apartment fire where four people have been removed from a building, one of which has been taken to a hospital.

According to officials, the fire is in the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

The condition of the four victims is not known at this time. Officials did say that the victim transported to a hospital was transported to CHKD.

Route 21 buses will detour due to the fire. Little Creek is closed from Simon Drive to West Glen Rd, according to Hampton Roads Transit.

This is developing and more info will be sent as we get it.

