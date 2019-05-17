Newport News man arrested after allegedly attempting to run over school security guard

Posted 10:38 am, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, May 17, 2019

Anthony O’Neill Munson

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police responded to Saunders Elementary School regarding a complaint that a driver had attempted to run over the security guard with his vehicle on Thursday.

The call for the incident came in around 8:43 a.m. Police found a vehicle matching the description provided attempting to leave once officials arrived on scene.

The officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Anthony O’Neill Munson of the 200 block of Belray Drive. The officer also spoke with the security guard and witnesses.

The security guard stated he watched Munson driving at what appeared to be an excessive speed through the parking lot while he was directing traffic. He said that he directed Munson to slow down and that Munson stopped, got out of his car, swung his hands at his face, and made verbal threats.

He also stated that Munson then got back in his car and backed up, forcing the security guard, who was behind the vehicle, to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle.

After further investigation, Munson was arrested and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail. He is charged with one count each malicious wounding, assault and reckless driving on private property.

Stay with News 3 as we update this story. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.086805 by -76.454432.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.