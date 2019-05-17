NCIS investigating threatening message found at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Shipyard law enforcement and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) are investigating a threatening message that was found at Norfolk Naval Shipyard Friday afternoon.

The written threat was discovered in a building inside the shipyard’s industrial area around 1:15 p.m.

“Norfolk Naval Shipyard takes these threats very seriously and will work with NCIS to fully investigate,” shipyard officials said.

NCIS is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact NCIS at (757) 444-7327 or submit a tip online.

