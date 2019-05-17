NCIS investigating threatening message found at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

160825-N-FV405-117 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 25, 2016) Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Elizabeth river from its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk to Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Truman is currently undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for maintenance and refurbishment of shipboard systems to prepare for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Granado/Released)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Shipyard law enforcement and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) are investigating a threatening message that was found at Norfolk Naval Shipyard Friday afternoon.

The written threat was discovered in a building inside the shipyard’s industrial area around 1:15 p.m.

“Norfolk Naval Shipyard takes these threats very seriously and will work with NCIS to fully investigate,” shipyard officials said.

NCIS is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact NCIS at (757) 444-7327 or submit a tip online.

