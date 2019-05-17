× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms (30%) will move in overnight. Some may be severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will dip to the low 80s and upper 70s on Saturday, but it will still be muggy. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to the upper 80s on Sunday. Again, we will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Most of the weekend will be dry, warm, and humid (for this time of year).

We are tracking a cold front that is set to move in early next week. Our chance for showers and storms will increase later Monday to early Tuesday. Temperatures will drop from the upper 80s on Monday to the low 80s on Tuesday behind the front.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 17th

2004 Flash Flood: Worcester Co, Wicomico Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

