Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: A few weekend storms

Scattered showers and storms (25%) will move in this evening and overnight. Some may be severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will dip to the 70s and 80s on Saturday, but it will still be muggy. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to the upper 80s on Sunday. Again, we will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Most of the weekend will be dry, warm, and humid (for this time of year).

We are tracking a cold front that is set to move in early next week. Our chance for showers and storms will increase later Monday to early Tuesday. Temperatures will drop from the upper 80s on Monday to the low 80s on Tuesday behind the front.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2004 Flash Flood: Worcester Co, Wicomico Co

