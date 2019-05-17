× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Even warmer, tracking thunderstorms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat, humidity, and storms… We will warm into the upper 80s today with more humidity building in. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm (20%) possible during the day. Winds will pick up today, SW at 10 to 15 mph. Scattered showers and storms (30%) will move in this evening and tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail.

Temperatures will dip to the low 80s on Saturday, but it will still be muggy. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to the upper 80s on Sunday. Again, we will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Most of the weekend will be dry, warm, and humid (for this time of year).

We are tracking a cold front that is set to move in early next week. Our chance for showers and storms will increase later Monday to early Tuesday. Temperatures will drop from the upper 80s on Monday to the low 80s on Tuesday behind the front.

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Scattered Shower/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 17th

2004 Flash Flood: Worcester Co, Wicomico Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

