Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Fire officials responded to a house fire on Friday located in the 500 block of Avalon Avenue in the Avalon Terrace section of the city.

Around 5:35 a.m., fire officials responded to a house fire where first arriving units said their was light smoke showing.

The fire was said to be under control within 15 minutes of units arriving and was reported out at 6:01 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

