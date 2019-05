Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cash from 97.3 (eagle97.com) The Eagle shares the latest in country music news including a new baby born to Chris Stapleton and his wife, Lauren Alaina returning to the dating scene and Cody Johnson performing on Saturday, May 18th at the Norva.

Catch Cash and Carly on 97-3 The Eagle weekday mornings and Fridays at 10 a.m. with updates on Coast Live.