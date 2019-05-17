City cancels filming of ‘Cops’ after community concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXMI) — The City of Kalamazoo has canceled an agreement to allow the television show “Cops” to film in the city this summer.

A city release says officials saw it as “an opportunity to highlight the relationships between Public Safety and our community.”

However, since the agreement was reached, community members voiced concerns about how the citizens of Kalamazoo would be portrayed.

The city says that while it retained approval for all content that could be aired, it respects the concerns of its residents and decided to cancel the agreement.