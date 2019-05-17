Boy taken to CHKD after being rescued from Norfolk fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk firefighters have responded to an apartment fire where two people have been removed from a building, one of which has been taken to a hospital.

According to officials, the fire is in the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

The condition of the two victims is not known at this time. Officials did say that a 12-year-old boy was transported to CHKD. The other victim is the boy’s father.

Once closed due to the fire, Little Creek Road is now open according to Hampton Roads Transit.

This is developing and more info will be sent as we get it.

