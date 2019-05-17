Beaba is recalling baby food makers due to laceration hazard

WASHINGTON — The company Beaba is recalling its Neo Midnight and Cloud baby food makers due to a laceration hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, 5,000 units of this product were sold between the United States and Canada.

There have been three minor injuries because of the product. And Beaba says 300 reports of the glass bowl shattering have been made to the company.

Officials added that The Babycook Neo is A/C powered and steams and blends food. It measures about 9 inches wide and 9 inches high with a detachable glass bowl. The Midnight is dark blue with a white handled glass bowl with the reference number 912645 on the bottom. The Cloud is white with a gray handled glass bowl with the reference number 912646 on the bottom.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Babycook Neo and contact Beaba for a free replacement bowl.

The products were sold at: BeabaUsa.com, Buy Buy Baby, Williams Sonoma, Indigo, Albee Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond, West Coast Kids, Nini and Loli, Liapela, Albee Baby, Baby’s Planet, Baby Square, Bed Bath & Beyond, Crocodile Baby Store, Lil Baby Sprouts, Macrobaby, Mini Jake, Mon Beau Bebe, Mum and Mini, Pizzazzz Kidz, Snuggle Bugz, Sprout San Francisco, Traveling Tikes, and USA Baby & Child, and other children’s stores nationwide, and online at the listed stores from July 2018 through February 2019 for between $200 and $250.