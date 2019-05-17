70-year-old man killed in Portsmouth hit and run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police is looking for the vehicle and driver of a fatal hit and run crash that left 70-year-old Ernest Borges dead Thursday.

According to officials, Borges was found by officers in the 3300 block of Elliot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after dispatch received a call for an accident involving a pedestrian.

Borges would later die at a hospital in Portsmouth.

The vehicle involved in the hit and run has been described by police as a light-colored four-door sedan that should have damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle from the crash. At this time police have not released any suspect information.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident or who may know the whereabouts of the vehicle involved to call (757)393-8752 or submit an anonymous tip via the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠

