Woman in custody after stabbing at Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A suspect is in custody after two people were stabbed at the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center Thursday night.

Around 8:02 p.m., dispatchers received a call for service for a fight inside the center.

Police arrived to find a woman and a man suffering from minor injuries related to a stabbing.

Officers obtained suspect information, which led to the apprehension of another woman who was still inside the building. She was placed in custody without further incident.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau is actively investigating the incident.

There is no further information. This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.

