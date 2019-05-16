× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A big warm up to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warming trend continues… Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s this afternoon, warmer than yesterday and above normal for this time of year. We will see sunshine again today with a few clouds in the mix. A stray shower is possible on the Northern Neck and Eastern Shore, but most areas will stay dry.

We will warm into the upper 80s on Friday and humidity will make a return. We will see partly cloudy skies Friday, with more sunshine in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours (30%). Winds will pick up tomorrow, SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will remain above normal this weekend with highs in the mid 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. A scattered shower/storm is possible this weekend (20-30%) but it will not be a washout.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Scattered Shower/Storm. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Medium

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 16th

1983 F2 Tornadoes: Hertford Co, Pasquotank Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

