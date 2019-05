Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Kelly Clontz is a Pro Stock Motorcyclist who has been racing at Virginia Motorsports Park for years. She joins us to talk about her exciting journey as a drag racer and shares all the details about the Virginia NHRA Nationals, May 17th - May 19th at Virginia Motorsports Park.

For more information or to purchase tickets to this event visit www.NHRA.com/tickets or www.virginiamotorsports.com.

Presented by Virginia Motorsports Park.