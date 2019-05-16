The CW’s Newest Superhero “Batwoman” and “Supergirl” Create A Powerful Team for An Action-Packed Sunday Night

May 16, 2019 (New York) — The CW Network presented its new Fall schedule for the 2019-20 season to advertisers, affiliates and national media at the City Center in New York today.

“The CW heads into next season riding a wave of creative momentum and expansion, with more original programming all year round, and a new Fall line-up boasting scripted series in every single time period across our six-night schedule. We have 14 returning series for next year and adding to that three exciting new shows, including our newest superhero, the thrilling BATWOMAN, the mystery and suspense of NANCY DREW and the aspirational KATY KEENE, based on the Archie Comics characters,” said Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW. “As the original multiplatform network, combining our linear broadcast and our best in class Ad- supported digital services with our ability to harness social like no one else, The CW’s distinct brand and programming strategy perfectly positions this network to grow and thrive in the current media landscape.”

The CW heads to Gotham City for the first time with Ruby Rose starring as BATWOMAN premiering on Sundays ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by SUPERGIRL ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

Acclaimed drama ALL AMERICAN heads to a new night on Mondays ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the tight-knit family of superheroes on BLACK LIGHTNING ( 9:00- 10:00pm ET/PT ).

The CW’s biggest multiplatform hit THE FLASH is back on Tuesday ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the final season of ARROW ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ) on a new night.

RIVERDALE returns for season four anchoring Wednesday ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by The CW’s suspenseful, supernatural take on the iconic detective NANCY DREW ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

Sam and Dean Winchester bring their journey to a conclusion as SUPERNATURAL returns for its 15th and final season Thursday ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by the supernatural student body of The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted returning for the second season of LEGACIES ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

CHARMED ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ) and its formidable “Power of Three” heads to a new night, followed by the return of the warring Carrington and Colby clans on DYNASTY ( 9:00- 10:00pm ET/PT ).

The CW has five original scripted series lined up for midseason including the aspirational new series KATY KEENE, based on characters from Archie Comics, along with returning series DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, IN THE DARK, ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO and THE 100.

The CW will once again launch its 2019-20 season in October, with premiere dates to be announced later. The IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL returns to kick off the new season with an exclusive two-night telecast. Air dates will be announced at a later date.

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00 PM BATWOMAN

BATWOMAN

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. Based on the characters from DC, BATWOMAN is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Caroline Dries (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Smallville”), Geoff Johns (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Titans”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”). David Nutter (“Game of Thrones,” “The Flash,” “Arrow”) and Marcos Siega (“The Vampire Diaries,” “You”) executive produced the pilot.

9:00-10:00 PM SUPERGIRL

SUPERGIRL

SUPERGIRL is an action-adventure drama based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, (Melissa Benoist). Twelve-year-old Kara escaped the doomed planet Krypton and was sent to Earth where she was raised by a foster family. Kara grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), and learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin, Superman, in order to keep her identity a secret. Years later, Kara was living in National City and still concealing her powers, when a plane crash threatened Alex’s life and Kara took to the sky to save her. Now, Kara balances her work as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media with her work for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats. As Kara struggles to navigate her relationships and her burgeoning life as a reporter, her heart soars as she takes to the skies as Supergirl. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERGIRL is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Robert Rovner (“Private Practice,” “Dallas”) and Jessica Queller (“Gilmore Girls,” “Gossip Girl,” “Felicity”).

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM ALL AMERICAN

ALL AMERICAN

The return of ALL AMERICAN finds Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) – the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? This isn’t an easy decision for him to make because it’s not just about football. It’s about choosing between the people he loves. No longer is Beverly Hills just some affluent place that represents his shot out of the hood. Now, he has friends there, including his antagonist turned ally, Asher (Cody Christian), who’s fighting to hold on to his football dreams. He has his girlfriend there, Layla (Greta Onieogou), who’s secretly battling her own demons. And most importantly, he has a second family there in the likes of the Bakers – Billy, Laura (Monét Mazur), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) – who are struggling to adapt to the new normal of their broken home. However, when Spencer’s thrown an unexpected curve ball, the fallout to his life will end up affecting everyone he holds dear, including his best friend, Coop (Bre-Z), who’s trying to take control of her life by stepping back from gangs and pursuing her musical dreams. ALL AMERICAN is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll (“Rosewood,” “The Resident”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”) and John A. Norris (“Deception”).

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING

BLACK LIGHTNING

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man with many faces. He is a former Olympic athlete, respected educator and a father of two. He is also Black Lightning, superpowered protector of the fictional city of Freeland with the ability to sense and harness electricity. Jefferson is not the only one with powers and multiple faces. His oldest daughter, Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) is a medical student, health clinic volunteer and dedicated social activist. She is also the super hero known as Thunder who possesses the ability to drastically increase her density, giving her invulnerability and super strength for as long as she can hold her breath. Finally, Jefferson’s youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain), is a fiery teen who inherited her father’s athletic gifts but not his desire to be an athlete. Jennifer also inherited super powers. Her body generates pure electrical energy and she possesses the potential to be more powerful than Anissa or Jefferson and is known as Lightning. Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) is Jefferson’s ex-wife but they are still very much in love in addition to sharing the load as co-parents. She’s also an expert in metahuman medicine. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including a menacing gang that calls itself The 100 and infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III). Worse, Freeland has been plagued by government- sponsored experiments and drug trafficking that have created metahumans and addicts while making Freeland a target of a dangerous foreign power, Markovia. Fortunately, the family has allies in their fight, Jefferson’s surrogate father and a former covert superspy, Peter Gambi (James Remar), as well as Jefferson’s friend and neighbor, the committed and scrupulously honest Deputy Police Chief Henderson (Damon Gupton). Based on the characters from DC, BLACK LIGHTNING is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends”), Charles D. Holland (“JAG”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”). The Black Lightning character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH

THE FLASH

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super- speed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After thinking he and his wife Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) could finally enjoy being newlyweds, they discover their future daughter Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who is a speedster known as XS, travelled back in time to heroically fight by her father’s side and stop the one villain The Flash is destined to never defeat, the meta-serial killer Cicada (Chris Klein). The Flash and XS rely on the help of Team Flash, which includes super heroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), master-detective Sherloque Wells (Tom Cavanagh) and The Flash’s adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) and his girlfriend Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet) to finally stop Cicada, save The Flash’s legacy, and discover the truth about the evil mastermind who’s pulling manipulative strings through time. Based on the characters from DC, THE FLASH is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale”), Eric Wallace (“Teen Wolf”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale”).

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW

ARROW

After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero. Based on the characters from DC, ARROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale”), Beth Schwartz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Sarah Schechter (“The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale”).

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE

RIVERDALE

The third season of RIVERDALE began at the end of summer vacation, with Archie’s trial for a murder he didn’t commit, orchestrated by Hiram Lodge, building to a shattering conclusion — Archie (KJ Apa) being sent to juvenile detention — even as a new threat reared its head in Riverdale: The Gargoyle King. A figure of myth inspired by the role-playing game Gryphons and Gargoyle, the Gargoyle King started claiming sacrificial victims, beginning with Dilton Doiley! As Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) investigated the deadly game’s origins (with their parents, twenty years earlier), Veronica (Camila Mendes) worked ceaselessly to get Archie out of juvie, where he was forced to bare-knuckle box for survival. She finally succeeded in breaking Archie out, but with Hiram (Mark Consuelos) still gunning for him, our red-headed hero broke up with Veronica and headed out of town with Jughead, seeking asylum with Jughead’s Serpent mom Gladys Jones. With Archie and Jughead out of the way, Hiram’s criminal takeover of Riverdale continued, with his “candy-making” producing a terrifying side-effect in the students of Riverdale High — inexplicable, stress-provoked seizures — which prompted Hiram’s wife Hermione (Marisol Nichols) to order the town to be quarantined. When the quarantine was lifted, the threats to Riverdale had multiplied. The Gargoyle King was still claiming victims; the cult-like Farm Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) had joined was indoctrinating new members left and right, including Kevin Keller (Casey Cott); and Hiram and Gladys found themselves vying for control of the town’s drug-trade — with Veronica and her speakeasy, and new beau Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), caught in the middle. When a haunted and hunted Archie returns to Riverdale, he finds his beloved town on the brink of collapse. Penelope Blossom has opened a brothel. Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and her girlfriend Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) have started a gang to challenge the Southside Serpents — the Pretty Poisons. No one is safe, not even kingpin Hiram Lodge, who is shot by none other than new Sheriff FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich)! He survives, barely. And meanwhile, the mysteries surrounding Gryphons and Gargoyles deepen, drawing in all of our characters, including the enigmatic cult-leader Edgar Evernever and his daughter Evelyn. Resident chanteuse Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) leaves town just as the endgame begins: With Veronica and Archie (training to be a boxer) teaming-up to take down Hiram Lodge once and for all, even as Betty exposes the Farm’s horrific truths and Jughead zeroes in on the Gargoyle King’s true identity. With one deadly round of Gryphons and Gargoyles left to play, will Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead survive the night and make it to Senior Year? Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Supergirl,” “Glee”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl)” and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).

9:00-10:00 PM NANCY DREW

NANCY DREW

Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime- solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy’s nemesis from high school, George Fan (Leah Lewis); a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani); Nancy’s secret boyfriend, Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), and amiable burnout Ace (Alex Saxon). The five of them must team up to clear their own names – encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way. Nancy’s reawakening brings her into conflict with her widowed father, Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), who is dating Detective Karen Hart (Alvina August). And, when a supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the unsolved murder of a local girl. Whether the ghost is here to help, or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes. Executive produced by Noga Landau (“The Magicians”), Melinda Hsu Taylor (“The Gifted,” “The Vampire Diaries”), Josh Schwartz (“Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty,” “Runaways”), Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty,” “Runaways”) and Lis Rowinski (“Dynasty,” “Runaways”), NANCY DREW is a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL

SUPERNATURAL

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers come to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have battled demons and angels, mythical creatures and monsters, in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the final battle of the show’s 14th season, they face off against God Himself (Rob Benedict), refusing to kill their surrogate nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert), and thus bringing about God’s decision to end this reality once and for all… SUPERNATURAL is from Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Robert Singer (“Midnight Caller”), Andrew Dabb, Robert Berens (“The Ringer”) and Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”).

9:00-10:00 PM LEGACIES

LEGACIES

Set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, LEGACIES tells the story of the next generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special in a world that may never understand. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Quincy Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monsters and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman. The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school’s newest student, Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi.). This led his first and only love Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the school’s shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school — and in the world — to protect Landon from a terrible fate. The new season will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and all the chaos that goes along with it. All the while, Hope will be trying to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family. It will be filled with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever. The newest series in THE VAMPIRE DIARIES franchise, LEGACIES is from My So-Called Company and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals”), Brett Matthews (“The Vampire Diaries”), Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Originals”) and Gina Girolamo (“The Originals”).

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM CHARMED

CHARMED

Demons, ghosts, vampires, necromancers – none stood a chance against the bonds of sisterhood. After the murder of their mother Marisol, sisters Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery) discovered they not only had an older half-sister – the brilliant geneticist Macy (Madeleine Mantock) – but that with the “Power of Three,” they are among the most formidable witches in the world. Having accepted their new destiny as The Charmed Ones, they joined forces with “Whitelighter” witch advisor Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans) to stop the impending apocalypse. But saving the world is a tall order, especially when you’re not even sure what your place is in that world. Yes, Mel can stop time with the wave of a hand, but she can’t keep her girlfriend Niko safe – and is forced to rewrite history so the two never met. Yes, Maggie can read minds, but she couldn’t tell that new boyfriend Parker was a half-demon tasked with stealing her and her sisters’ powers. And, sure, Macy can move objects with her mind, but she still reels from being abandoned as a child by her mother. As if that wasn’t enough, Macy, it turns out, isn’t the “half-sister” after all – Mel is – causing identity crises for both Mel and Maggie. In the end, the Charmed Ones defeated demons (both personal and actual), prevented the apocalypse, and saved countless Hilltowne innocents…thanks to Macy absorbing “The Source,” the ultimate power that fuels all magic. The sisters and Harry are battle-scarred but stronger than ever and hoping that life will be a bit simpler now that disaster has been averted. But is life for the Charmed Ones ever simple? Season one ends with their family relationships intact but their romantic lives in flux…. Macy is mourning a lost love just as Harry’s feelings towards her surface. Maggie and Mel both face uncertain romantic prospects. And with The Elders now dead, the magical community turns to the powerful sisters for guidance. Seems the Vera-Vaughn sisters are now in charge. And this New World Order will be even more complicated than anything they ever imagined. Based on the original series, CHARMED is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (“Salvation”), Craig Shapiro (“Salvation”), Jeffrey Lieber (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Jessica O’Toole (“Jane The Virgin”), Amy Rardin (“Jane The Virgin”), Jennie Snyder Urman (“Jane The Virgin”), Ben Silverman (“The Office”), Brad Silberling (“Jane The Virgin”) and Howard Owens (“You vs. Wild”).

9:00-10:00 PM DYNASTY

DYNASTY

As DYNASTY hurtles into its explosive third season, the Carrington family will face the unknown on all fronts. Dealing with the fallout from the startling second season finale, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is surrounded by a host of rivals looking to destroy her, the most wicked of which is her own brother, Adam (Sam Underwood), who takes the idea of “sibling rivalry” to a whole new level of crazy. At the same time, Fallon and Liam (Adam Huber) attempt to keep their romance sane, but secrets and skeletons from her closet will make that more difficult than ever. And after a year of “me” time, Blake (Grant Show) will jump back in the game, ruthlessly determined to reclaim what’s rightfully his: the family company Fallon sold out from under him. Only problem is that the newest Colby in town, Blake’s half-sister Dominique (Michael Michele), is here to stay and she isn’t backing down from a fight over what’s rightfully hers, either. Meanwhile, Sammy Jo (Rafael De La Fuente) enters an exhilarating phase of the upper-class life, but amongst the thrills of his newfound freedom, there will be dangers lurking. Plus, who knows what faces – new and old, friendly and unfriendly – will pop up! The road ahead is full of the shocking twists and turns you’ve come to expect from the Carrington world. And if we know anything by this point in the series, it’s that our fractured family will have to find a way to come together if they are to claw their way back to the top of the billionaire mountain. DYNASTY is from CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Reims (“Jane The Virgin”), Josh Schwartz (“Gossip Girl”), Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl”), Sallie Patrick (“Revenge”) and Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original “Dynasty”).

MIDSEASON

KATY KEENE

KATY KEENE

A RIVERDALE spinoff, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together. Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Camille Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all. Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship. Executive produced by Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Supergirl,” “Glee”), Michael Grassi (“Riverdale,” “Supergirl”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO), KATY KEENE is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

As we reach the conclusion of season four, a demon named Neron has possessed the body of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), leaving John Constantine (Matt Ryan) to wrest Ray’s soul from the hands of Astra Logue (Olivia Swann), the “innocent girl” he failed to rescue from Hell years all those long years ago. Meanwhile, up in our world, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and her girlfriend Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) must deal with a magical creature-fueled paranoia. Harvesting souls via an insidious Palmer Tech app, Neron is poised to “Make Earth Hell Again.” To make matters worse, Sara’s Timeship has been turned into a Noah’s Ark for various unruly monsters and magical creatures. Oh, and Ava’s Time Bureau was taken over by an evil Fairy Godmother. To defeat Neron, the Legends realize in the end that they will have to sacrifice one of their own. But it gets way worse… In attempting to change her future, Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) will accidentally change not just the past she shared with Nate Heywood (Nick Zano), but fundamentally change who the Legends are in season five. Can our team go back to who they were next season? Can a reformed arsonist turned romance novelist Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), a half-werewolf named Mona Wu (Ramona Young), and a punk rocker shapeshifter named Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) stop the literal Hell that Astra unleashes on the world in the finale? And what happens when the Legends awaken the original guardians of Time (no, not the Time Masters, sillies, that was season one!) who wish to erase everything the Legends have “screwed up for the better” over the past four seasons? Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grianne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

IN THE DARK

IN THE DARK

Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something with a penchant for casual sex. She also happens to be blind. She spends the majority of her time in a one block radius that includes her apartment, a local bar, and a convenience store where she buys tampons and candy bars. Murphy lives with her roommate Jess (Brooke Markham) and her guide dog Pretzel, whom she reluctantly has come to love. Her closest friend is a teenager named Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) who she befriends after he saved her from a violent mugging. But her life comes crashing down when she stumbles upon what she’s sure is his lifeless body in the alley outside her apartment. But by the time the police arrive, there is no body to be found, leaving everyone around Murphy to question her. But Murphy is determined to find the truth, which opens up her world far beyond the comforts of her block. IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller (“Zoolander”), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”) and Emily Fox (pilot only).

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

Once again, an Ortecho sister with a sharp tongue and a chip on her shoulder is back in Roswell after ten years gone… and she’s about to discover she’s been serving mint chip milkshakes to intergalactic aliens all her life. In the final moments of season one, Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons) used his alien powers to resurrect Rosa (Amber Midthunder) a decade after her murder… not realizing that he was sacrificing his own life in the process. In season two, Liz (Jeanine Mason) mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019. In their grief, Isobel (Lily Cowles) explores potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael (Michael Vlamis) spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) at risk. Finally, our heroes must make a deal with Jesse Manes (Trevor St. John) for information after a friend seems to vanish into thin air… and the apparent “alien abduction” brings new small-town secrets to light. ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO is from Amblin Entertainment, My So-Called Company, and Bender Brown Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie (“The Originals”), Christopher Hollier (“Once Upon A Time”), Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries”), Darryll Frank and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”), Lawrence Bender (“Pulp Fiction”) and Kevin Kelly Brown (“Roswell”).

THE 100

THE 100

For five seasons our heroes did whatever it took to survive on Earth…and nothing worked. Earth was unsurvivable, lost to them forever. What was not lost: hope. After 125 years in cryosleep, traveling through the stars, our heroes woke up to a new home, a final gift from dearly-departed friends. A place where they can try again. They’re given one simple task: do better. Be the good guys. With this credo in mind Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) lead a group down to this mysterious world, hoping to start anew, to finally find peace. But old habits die hard and when they stumble across an idyllic society, it quickly becomes clear that not everything on Sanctum is as perfect as it seems. Despite their determination to do better, threats both seen and unseen will once again force our heroes to fight for their lives and the future of humanity. Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, THE 100 is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg, Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals”), Gina Girolamo (“Legacies,” “The Originals”), Kim Shumway (“Wisdom of the Crowd”), Ed Fraiman (“Impulse”) and Jeff Vlaming (“Hannibal,” “Outcast”).