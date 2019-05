Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After twelve seasons and 279 episodes, TV's #1 comedy, "The Big Bang Theory", signs off with a one-hour farewell episode. Kunal Nayyar, who portrays "Raj", joins us from New York to discuss the legacy of the show.

Watch the series finale May 16th from 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. on CBS.