Police searching for suspects armed with shotgun, rifle who robbed two Norfolk 7-Elevens

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people who robbed two 7-Elevens at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., police say two young men entered the store located at 6900 N. Military Highway, demanding money from the clerk. One suspect was armed with a shotgun, while the other had a rifle.

The employee complied with the suspects’ demands, and the two fled the store on foot.

Minutes later, around 2:45 a.m., police say the same two suspects went into the 7-Eleven at 1511 E. Little Creek Road and demanded money from the clerk. This employee also complied with their demands, and the suspects fled the store before police arrived.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or who has any information about these robberies is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips mobile app.

