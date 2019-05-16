News 3’s Myles Henderson participates in VBSPCA ‘Dancing for Paws’ event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is bringing its third annual “Dancing for Paws” charity event to Chrysler Hall June 15 — and News 3’s own Myles Henderson will be putting on his dancing shoes for the cause.

The “Dancing with the Stars” style competition supports the VBSPCA, which relies on charity events like these to raise money for the 3,500 animals and 2,000 wildlife that it cares for every year.

Along with the competition, the event will also feature professional exhibitions and even adoptable animals.

Tickets are $35, and can be purchased in-person at the VBSPCA shelter on Holland Road or the Pet Supplies and Adoption Center in Providence Square Shopping Center. They can also be purchased online here.

Last year’s “Dancing for Paws” winner was News 3 morning anchor Jessica Larche.

To learn more about the event, click here.