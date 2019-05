Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cost, lack of insurance and fear keep some of us away from the dentist year after year. This is especially true for U.S.military veterans who are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration.

Dr. Anita Imadomwanyi joins us to talk about this healthcare dilemma and shares a way for veterans to access free dental care through Aspen Dental on June 8th. For more information visit www.healthymouthmovement.com.