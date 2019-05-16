Free eye screenings for service animals during National Service Animal Month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – May is National Service Animal Month and Wednesday many therapy horses in Virginia Beach received eye screenings during their annual check-up.

Veterinarians say while animals obviously don’t wear eye glasses – they do need to have their eyes checked on a regular basis especially if they are registered service animals.

Throughout the month of May, local veterinarians with Animal Vision Center of Virginia offer free eye screenings for service animals big or small ranging from horses to even K-9 police dogs.

Once a year, they check to make sure the therapy animals are healthy and ready to continue their jobs of service.

“We evaluate the inside of the eye, make sure there’s no evidence of inflammation or active or chronic inflammation in the eye. We look at the lens. We evaluate for cataracts. We do see that a lot of aged animals develop cataracts just like in people,” says Dr. Heather Brookshire, Animal Vision Center VA.

The free screenings last through the month of May. Click here to learn more.