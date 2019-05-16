Hokies at high noon: ODU football at Virginia Tech set for 12:00 p.m. kickoff

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) –The Old Dominion at Virginia Tech football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, has been scheduled for a noon kickoff on ESPNU, the ACC announced on Thursday.

This will be the third meeting between the two Virginia schools, with Tech winning in Blacksburg in 2017, 38-0, while ODU won over the No. 13 Hokies in Norfolk last season, 49-35.

The Monarchs announced their home game times last week, beginning with the 2019 opener against Norfolk State on Saturday, Aug. 31, starting at 7 p.m.

Season tickets are on sale now starting at $99. The new S.B. Ballard Stadium will include over 15,000 new seats on the east and west sidelines, with each seat having a back. Upgraded concessions, a new video board and audio system, elevated seating with better sightlines, and more restrooms highlight the new fan amenities. Fans who purchase season tickets in May will have the opportunity to choose their seats at the conclusion of the ODAF seat selection process. Click here for a seating map with pricing of the new stadium. Call the ODU Ticket Office at 757-683-4444 to purchase season tickets, or purchase online at www.ynottix.com.