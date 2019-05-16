× First Warning Traffic – Road closures in Norfolk tonight plus closures coming up this weekend

NORTH LANDING BRIDGE CLOSURE MAY 15-17

North Landing Bridge on Mt. Pleasant Rd. will close to traffic Wednesday, May 15 at 9 a.m., through Friday, May 17 at 2 p.m.

During this closure, motorists traveling north on Mt. Pleasant Rd. in Chesapeake can detour around the bridge by taking Centerville Turnpike to Elbow Rd. to Indian River Rd., then back to North Landing Rd. The detour should be followed in reverse for drivers traveling south on North Landing Rd. in Virginia Beach.

–

NORFOLK: Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm, the J&A Racing Corporate 5K will take place in Downtown Norfolk, beginning and ending at Harbor Park.

Setup for the race closures will begin at 5pm. Race starts at 6:30pm.

Roads will be closed during the following times:

By 5pm:

Southbound Boush Street (between Brambleton Avenue and Main Street)

Eastbound Waterside Drive (between Main Street and Saint Paul’s Boulevard/Water Street)

By 6pm:

Water Street (Dominion Tower exits until 6:30pm to I-264 to Saint Paul’s Boulevard)

Tazewell Street between Boush Street and Duke Street

Duke Street between Tazewell Street and Brooke Avenue

Westbound Waterside Drive and Northbound Boush Street will remain open.

In addition to the street closures, there will be parking removals in the following areas:

Waterside Drive eastbound

Duke Street between Tazewell Street and Brooke Avenue (west side only)

Brooke Avenue between Duke Street and Boush Street

Affected roads will reopen as the last participants pass. Please click here for a map of the route.

–

South Norfolk Jordan Bridge: Temporary overnight closure planned for new sign installation

The region’s tallest bridge is getting a brand new welcome sign! In order to provide a safe work and travel environment, all vehicle lanes will be temporarily closed to traffic during the overnight installation. The Pedestrian Walkway, which is normally closed from dusk to dawn, is not affected.

7 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 – 5 am on Sunday, May 19, 2019

Drivers who need to cross the Elizabeth River during the closure may choose the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel, Gilmerton Bridge or High Rise Bridge as an alternate route.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Road Closures for Annual Pungo Strawberry Festival May 25 & 26

Expect Heavy Traffic and Delays along Princess Anne, West Neck and Indian River roads

The 36th Annual Pungo Strawberry Festival begins Friday, May 24 and runs through Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26. This annual community event is expected to draw more than 100,000 guests to the southern end of the city over the two-day carnival.

During the event, the following roads will be closed at the times listed below:

Princess Anne Road – Northbound lane from Indian River Road to Back Bay Farms entrance – 1833 Princess Anne Road (Designated Pedestrian Walkway)

Saturday, 5/25: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Lane closed to all northbound traffic

Sunday, 5/26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Lane closed to all northbound traffic

Princess Anne Road from Indian River Road to Muddy Creek Road

(Northbound and southbound lanes closed to all traffic)

Friday, 5/24

5 to 8 p.m. – Road closed (except for vendors)

8 to 11 p.m. – Road closed to all traffic

Saturday, 5/25

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Road closed to all traffic

Sunday, 5/26

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Road closed to all traffic

Heavy traffic is expected and possible delays along the following roadways.

Avoid these roads if at all possible:

Indian River Road from West Neck Road to New Bridge Road

Princess Anne Road from Sandbridge Road to Indian River Road

Princess Anne Road from West Neck Road to Muddy Creek Road

New Bridge Road from Indian River Road to Sandbridge Road

To alleviate anticipated traffic back-ups and delays, Virginia Beach Police will be managing traffic control and directing vehicles to designated parking areas. Citizens are reminded that the event is free, however, parking fee is $10 CASH ONLY.

Sandbridge Beach: Drivers are highly encouraged to avoid access to Sandbridge Beach via Indian River to Princess Anne to New Bridge roads. Drivers from the south are advised to take West Neck Road north to North Landing and then east on Princess Anne Road (2200 block) to Sandbridge Road.

For up-to-date traffic conditions during the event visit: facebook.com/CityofVaBeach or twitter.com/CityofVaBeach.

–

CHESAPEAKE: The Centerville Turnpike Bridge will be CLOSED to traffic for 6 months starting July 28, 2019.