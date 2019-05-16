× First Warning Forecast: Late-day shower or storm, highs near 90 to end the work week

Warming up in a big way to end the work week. High pressure will move off the coast, bringing in some warmer air. Temperatures will be seasonable overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Even warmer to end the work week. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s. A couple 90s are not out of the question. Most of the day will be dry but keeping a slight 25 percent chance for a late-day shower or storm, so keep an eye on the sky! Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows in the mid and upper 60s. The weekend will continue to be warm with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. A stray shower or storm is possible on Saturday, but it will not be a washout. Better chances for showers and storms on Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Medium

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

