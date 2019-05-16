Firefighters respond to York County house fire

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters in York County say no one is hurt after a house fire that started around 3:30 a.m. Thursday

The fire happened in the Mooretown Road area of the county and officials are still on scene conducting an investigation into the fire.

One person was able to escape the blaze before firefighters reportedly arrived.

The reason for the fire is still being determined but the fire appears to have started in the rear portion of the home in the vicinity of electrical equipment.

Officials say the house appears to have sustained moderate damage.

Questions can be directed to the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety at 757-890-3600.

