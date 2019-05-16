Feeling overwhelmed and cynical? You could be experiencing burnout

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Exhausted, overwhelmed and cynical at work? You may be experiencing burnout, and you are not alone.

Medical experts say many people are suffering from this problem. The ugly feeling can be rampant and may cause people to feel little joy or interest in everyday activities.

Some people said burnouts cause them to break down and said they are exhausted all the time. The reality is – this can happen to anyone.

One mom said she struggled with burnout after giving birth.

“My husband said it was like watching a candle flame go out,” Marie Ronne said.

Another woman said she felt burnout at a previous job.

“I made more money but it wasn’t worth it,” Sharan Zargis said.

A local student said she also knows it all too well as the stress and anxiety of schoolwork built up.

The term “burnout” is defined as “exhaustion of physical or emotional strength or motivation, usually as a result of prolonged stress or frustration.”

Gary Rotfus, a licensed clinical therapist, said it’s like being stressed on steroids and a complete feeling of being overwhelmed. But he also said it’s nothing new.

“Burnout has always been around. I remember doing talks and burnout 20 years ago,” Rotfus said.

One thing that has changed is technology.

“The concept of burnout now has increased and been exacerbated by social media and electronic devices,” Rotfus said.

Watch News 3 at 6 Thursday night to learn what health professionals say about burnout and what you can do to avoid or ease symptoms of the problem.