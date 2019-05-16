Early morning shooting in Newport News leads police to standoff with suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Oyster Point Road and are now in a standoff with a 36-year-old.

According to officials, dispatch received a call at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect, Michael Keller, is now in the midst of a tactical situation with police. It is not known how, but police are communicating with him at this time.

Police have secured warrants for Keller’s arrest.

Police determined that the shooting occurred outside and across the street from Hoss’s Deli. The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newport News Police Department.

