Driver in HRBT crash billed $25,000 for estimated cost of damage

An eight vehicle crash closed eastbound I-64 lanes at the HRBT for an extended amount of time Wednesday morning.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a tractor trailer that was transporting hot tar.

Virginia State Police added that the driver of a F350 box truck swerved to avoid stopped traffic, rear ended the vehicle in front of it and swerved into the path of a tractor trailer. The tractor trailer struck the tunnel wall and caused the box truck to jack-knife into the tractor trailer and into another vehicle, causing a chain reaction.

VSP said a driver was charged with following too closely and on Thursday VDOT said the driver’s insurance will also be getting a bill.

VDOT said the estimated total damage was $25,000 and the incident caused damage to nine sections of handrail, two internal lights and several sections of wall tile.

There was no major structural damage so the tunnel is stable, VDOT reported.