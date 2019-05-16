16-year-old injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — A 16-year-old female was injured in a Hampton shooting that happened Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. in the Wimbledon Terrace area of the city.

Officials say the teen walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries from the shooting. This is where she would be met by police.

Officials added that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was sitting in her vehicle in the area of the Northhampton Community Center located at 1435 Todds Lane when she was struck by gunfire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is also no suspect information.

