Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Back to the 80s, nearing 90 by Friday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

After a picture perfect day, conditions will be comfortable overnight with slightly warmer temperatures in the 50s. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be light.

Thursday will be noticeably warmer than our Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs back into the 80s. High pressure will keep us dry but humidity will be higher than what we had Tuesday.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week and it will also bring our next small chance of rain. Skies will be partly cloudy during the first part of the day as highs soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible during the late day and early evening hours (25%).

We will remain above normal this weekend with highs in the mid 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. A scattered shower/storm is possible this weekend (20-30%) but it will not be a washout.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 80. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Medium

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 15th

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central VA, Southeast VA – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

