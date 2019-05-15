Virginia, Virginia Tech to have early season football games featured on ACC Network

CHARLOTTE, NC (TheACC.com) – The countdown to the launch of ACC Network (ACCN), the new 24/7 all-ACC national platform, continues with just 100 days to go until its August 22, 2019 debut. At the annual ACC spring meetings in Amelia Island, Fla., network officials announced the first three weeks of football games and the addition of Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs and Eric Wood for various on-air roles for ACCN programming.

ACCN will air 14 live football games over the first three weeks showcasing 11 conference teams, 10 home openers and five conference matchups. All three weeks will feature at least four games on ACCN, with Weeks 1 and 2 carrying five games. Highlighting Week 2 is a four-game slate that features Miami at North Carolina in a Coastal Division clash in primetime at 8 p.m. ET.

First Three Weeks of Football on ACCN

Kicking off football coverage during Week 1 on ACCN is defending national champion Clemson hosting Georgia Tech on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m., marking the inaugural game on ACCN. Next up on Friday, Aug. 30, Wake Forest will open the season against Utah State at 8 p.m., while Saturday’s slate includes NC State’s home opener versus East Carolina (noon) and a pair of ACC matchups. Conference openers during Week 1 include Virginia Tech playing at Boston College (4 p.m.) and defending ACC Coastal Division champion Pitt hosting Virginia (7:30 p.m.).

A quadruple-header highlights Week 2. Following the Friday night contest between Virginia and William & Mary, Pitt welcomes Ohio for the first game on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. The action continues with Georgia Tech hosting South Florida at 2 p.m. followed by Florida State’s home opener against Louisiana-Monroe at 5 p.m. and Miami and North Carolina’s ACC-opener in Chapel Hill at 8 p.m.

Week 3 features four more games and another Friday night contest – Kansas at Boston College on Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday’s lineup includes Virginia Tech hosting Furman at noon and Miami taking on Bethune-Cookman at 4 p.m. Florida State and Virginia meet in primetime at 7:30 p.m. to round out the day.

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 29

8 p.m., Georgia Tech at Clemson, ACCN

Friday, Aug. 30

8 p.m., Utah State at Wake Forest, ACCN

Saturday, Aug. 31

Noon, East Carolina at NC State, ACCN

4 p.m., Virginia Tech at Boston College, ACCN

7:30 p.m., Virginia at Pitt, ACCN

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 6

8 p.m., William & Mary at Virginia, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 7

11 a.m., Ohio at Pitt, ACCN

2 p.m., South Florida at Georgia Tech, ACCN

5 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State, ACCN

8 p.m., Miami at North Carolina, ACCN

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 13

7:30 p.m., Kansas at Boston College, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 14

Noon, Furman at Virginia Tech, ACCN

4 p.m., Bethune-Cookman at Miami, ACCN

7:30 p.m., Florida State at Virginia, ACCN

*Carriage agreements are already in place with the following video providers among others: Altice, DIRECTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, PlayStation Vue, Suddenlink,TVision and Verizon Fios. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated cable subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.

**Duke will host Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 9, on ACCN as previously announced.