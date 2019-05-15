Virginia primary elections to be held June 11

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Primary elections for the Virginia House of Delegates, Virginia Senate and a number of local offices will be held in 73 localities in Virginia June 11.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is Monday, May 20. That is also the last day voters can make sure their information, such as name and address, is up to date — information can be updated either in person at a voter registration office or online here.

The polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If a registered voter is in line by 7 p.m., they will be able to vote. Voters must show one acceptable photo ID to vote in person, including a Virginia driver’s license, a DMV-issued photo ID, a United States passport or another U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID. To learn more about acceptable forms of identification, click here.

For those who would like to request an absentee ballot, ballots can be requested here. You can also print a request for an absentee ballot here and mail it to your local voter registration office. All requests for an absentee ballot by mail must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.

Voters can also complete an application in-person until Saturday, June 8.

To learn more about the voting process and how to be prepared for the primary election, click here.