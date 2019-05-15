Too hot for your career? Study shows handsome men seen as ‘threat’ to some bosses

Could your good looks be holding you back at work?

Researchers conducted four experiments with different offices and found that handsome men are sometimes seen as a threat to their male bosses, making them less likely to get a promotion.

Additionally, according to the study’s results, when men hire other men, “attractiveness” is a factor in the decision to hire or not.

The study also showed that a woman’s attractiveness didn’t keep her from advancing in her career.

