Too hot for your career? Study shows handsome men seen as ‘threat’ to some bosses

Posted 2:08 pm, May 15, 2019, by

Could your good looks be holding you back at work?

Researchers conducted four experiments with different offices and found that handsome men are sometimes seen as a threat to their male bosses, making them less likely to get a promotion.

Additionally, according to the study’s results, when men hire other men, “attractiveness” is a factor in the decision to hire or not.

The study also showed that a woman’s attractiveness didn’t keep her from advancing in her career.

