The Virginia Zoo welcomes a baby zebra and you can help name her!

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo welcomed a sweet baby zebra on Monday!

The Zoo said Abby, a 17-year-old Hartmann’s mountain zebra gave birth to a female foal and it’s the fifth filly for Abby and the fourth for the father, 8-year-old Zack.

“The foal weighed 80 pounds and stands approximately three feet tall,” said Dr. Colleen Clabbers, the Zoo’s Veterinarian. “We were lucky to have one last filly before Zack left last year. Abby is an experienced mother and she is already taking great care of her baby,” Clabbers added.

The Zoo said female zebras have a single foal every 1-3 years, after a gestation of approximately one year. The foal will stay close to her mother for eight to twelve months before being weaned.

There is more exciting news with the birth, you can help pick the baby’s name! Zoo Keepers said they are looking for a name that starts with the letter “Z” after her dad who left the Virginia Zoo for breeding at another zoological facility in late 2018.

To help name the baby, Keepers have narrowed it down to five “Z” names: Zelda, Zeta, Zambezi, Zenith, Zephyra. Click here to cast your vote!