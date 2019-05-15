State Department orders departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees in Iraq

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of State has issued a Do Not Travel advisory to Americans for Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping and armed conflict.

For the Level 4 Advisory, The Department of State sites the rise of terror groups in the area that are active and regularly attack both Iraqi security forces and civilians. They added Anti-U.S. sectarian militias may also threaten U.S. citizens and Western companies throughout Iraq.

With the U.S. government’s ability to provide essential emergency services to U.S. citizens very limited, the State Department has also ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and the U.S. Consulate in Erbil; normal visa services will be temporarily suspended at both posts.

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are also reportedly an issue across the country.

The Department of State added in the travel advisory that U.S. citizens should not travel through Iraq to Syria to engage in armed conflict, where they would face extreme personal risks (kidnapping, injury, or death) and legal risks (arrest, fines, and expulsion).

Due to risks to civil aviation operating within or in the vicinity of Iraq, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and/or a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR). For more information, U.S. citizens should consult the Federal Aviation Administration’s Prohibitions, Restrictions and Notices.

If you decide to travel to Iraq: