State Department orders departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees in Iraq

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of State has issued a Do Not Travel advisory to Americans for Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping and armed conflict.
For the Level 4 Advisory, The Department of State sites the rise of terror groups in the area that are active and regularly attack both Iraqi security forces and civilians. They added Anti-U.S. sectarian militias may also threaten U.S. citizens and Western companies throughout Iraq.
With the U.S. government’s ability to provide essential emergency services to U.S. citizens very limited, the State Department has also ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and the U.S. Consulate in Erbil; normal visa services will be temporarily suspended at both posts.
Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are also reportedly an issue across the country.
The Department of State added in the travel advisory that U.S. citizens should not travel through Iraq to Syria to engage in armed conflict, where they would face extreme personal risks (kidnapping, injury, or death) and legal risks (arrest, fines, and expulsion).
Due to risks to civil aviation operating within or in the vicinity of Iraq, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and/or a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR). For more information, U.S. citizens should consult the Federal Aviation Administration’s Prohibitions, Restrictions and Notices.
If you decide to travel to Iraq:
- Visit our website for Travel to High-Risk Areas.
- Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney.
- Discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care/custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc.
- Share important documents, login information, and points of contact with loved ones so that they can manage your affairs if you are unable to return as planned to the United States. Find a suggested list of such documents here.
- Establish your own personal security plan in coordination with your employer or host organization, or consider consulting with a professional security organization.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.
- Review the Crime and Safety Reports for Iraq.
- U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.