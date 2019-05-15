4 people questioned in pregnant Chicago woman’s disappearance after remains found at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are questioning four people in connection with the disappearance of a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Pilsen.

The people were taken into custody from a home on West 77th Place, where remains were recently recovered. The Cook County Medical Examiner said an autopsy is pending.

Relatives of Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui are awaiting positive identification, but fear it may be her.

Ochoa-Uriostegui was nine months pregnant when she went missing April 23 after leaving Latino Youth High School in Pilsen. Her family said after she left the school, she went to a home in the 4100 block of West 77th Place for a stroller exchange she set up on Facebook.

Hours later that same day, a 46-year-old resident of the home on West 77th Place called police and claimed she had just had a baby boy. The baby was not breathing and paramedics performed CPR. The baby was transported to Christ Hospital. Neighbors confirm to WGN they saw a woman come running outside screaming, holding a newborn baby, claiming it was hers.

Family of Ochoa-Uriostegui said DNA testing by police has confirmed the baby is hers. They have named him Yadiel, and they are praying for a miracle since he is described as brain dead and on life support.

Police have not confirmed to WGN that the baby is Ochoa-Uriostegui's.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors near the home told WGN they witnessed Chicago police officers enter the home and bring four adults — two women and two men — outside and into squad cars.

Neighbors said it was a 46-year-old woman who lives there, her boyfriend, the woman's daughter and another man in his 20s.

Chicago police said just after 1:30 a.m. May 8, they found a vehicle matching the description of Ochoa-Uriostegui's car on West 77th Place, miles from her home.

Neighbors said police came door-to-door last week, questioning them about the Honda Civic deserted down the street with parking tickets piling up on it.

A neighbor showed WGN a Facebook chat from April between Ochoa-Uriostegui and the woman who lives in the home on West 77th Place. In the chat, the two women were communicating about baby clothes.

The woman told Ochoa-Uriostegui, “My girl has all brand-new boy clothes her son never wore,” and to private message her for more info.

This investigation remains ongoing.