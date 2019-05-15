James City Co. Police searching for man in connection with credit card theft, grand larceny

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The James City County Police Department is searching for a man wanted for credit card theft, credit card fraud, grand larceny and failure to appear.

According to police, Kenneth Brandon Sharpe’s last known address was at Lakepoint Court in James City County. He is 29, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 130 pounds.

If you or someone you know has information on Sharpe’s whereabouts, please call(757) 253-1800 or text or email tips to tips@jamescitycountyva.gov. You may also contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.