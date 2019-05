Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hampton History Museum is to host the 7th Annual Hampton Heritage Day festival commemorating the Native American, European and African cultures that shaped the city's early history on Saturday, May 18th in Mill Point Park.

Chandra Pittman, Greg Nekdinekane Nithnvgwa Stephenson and Deborah Rice join us to talk more about the heritage to be spotlighted and the significance of the event.

For more information visit HamptonHistoryMuseum.org.