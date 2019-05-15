× First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine with highs near 80

Warming up in a big way to end the work week. High pressure will move off the coast, bringing in some warmer air.

Not as cold overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

Clear to partly cloudy skies Thursday with highs near 80. Expect conditions to remain dry. Even warmer to end the work week. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s. A couple 90s are not out of the question. Most of the day will be dry but keeping a 25 percent chance for a late-day shower. Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

The weekend will continue to be warm with highs in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower or storm is possible on Saturday, but it will not be a washout. Better chances for showers and storms on Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Medium

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

