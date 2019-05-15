Eastbound lanes of HRBT reopen after crash involving tractor trailer carrying hot tar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A crash in the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel involving eight vehicles and hot tar has caused major backups for drivers on I-64.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash includes a tractor trailer that is a 6,500-gallon asphalt tanker truck, according to Virginia State Police. They added that it was carrying hot tar when it entered the tunnel. It is not known if any or how much spilled.

Virginia State Police added that the driver of a F350 box truck, swerved to avoid stopped traffic, rear ended the vehicle in front of it, and swerved into the path of a tractor trailer. The tractor trailer struck the tunnel wall and caused the box truck to jack-knife into the tractor trailer and into another vehicle, causing a chain reaction.

There were no reported injuries in the eight vehicle initial incident and VSP said a driver was charged with following too closely.

Officials with Hampton Fire say two people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries from secondary crashes.

All lanes into the eastbound and westbound lanes of the HRBT were blocked for the usage of emergency vehicles only, but the eastbound lanes of the bridge are now open.

