Case of soldier charged with murder will proceed to court martial

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The commanding general for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Wednesday afternoon referred Maj. Mathew Golsteyn’s case to trial by General Court-Martial.

Golsteyn, a Special Forces soldier and Afghanistan veteran, was charged with pre-meditated murder after a 2010 killing of a suspected bomb maker in Afghanistan. His lawyer, Philip Stackhouse, has maintained the death occurred during a mission ordered by his superiors.

The Army has been investigating the killing intermittently since 2011.

Golsteyn’s case caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who said in December 2018 he would review the murder charges.

The Army Special Operations Command said that a date for Golsteyn’s next court appearance has not yet been set.

This is a developing story.