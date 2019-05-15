Activists fight for students’ rights at Norfolk School Board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Local activists are fighting for students in their community.

At a school board meeting Wednesday night, members of Virginia Organizing called on the board to reduce suspensions and address the special education program.

The organization and community members protested against Norfolk schools, claiming students of color and students with disabilities are more likely to be suspended.

Federal law protects students from suspension for behavior that is a result of their disabilities.

This is not the first time the organization has met with the school board to address this problem.

Members of the school board didn't want to talk on camera, but they told us they'll use the audit to inform their decision making and say they're prepared to take action to address the disparities.

Related: How the college admissions scandal affects students with learning disabilities

The school board sent News 3 the following statement after Wednesday night's meeting: