Virginia Beach native EJ Manuel retires from NFL

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hampton Roads will have one less local player in the NFL this season.

According to the NFL Transactions report, quarterback EJ Manuel has retired. The Bayside High School product was selected in the 1st round (16th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

He started 10 games in his rookie season with Buffalo, but was then benched for Kyle Orton in 2014. During his five year career, Manuel appeared in 30 games with 18 starts (6-and-12 record), completing 343 of 590 passes for 3,767 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also threw 16 interceptions.

Manuel also played for the Oakland Raiders. He’d recently signed a free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.