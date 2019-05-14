× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cool again today, 80s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gradual warm up this week… Grab a jacket this morning, it’s a cooler start with temperatures in the 50s and upper 40s. Highs will only reach the upper 60s this afternoon, almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds today with a few isolated showers. Skies will clear out tonight with lows in the low 50s.

Temperatures will take a small step warmer tomorrow, to the low 70s. We will see more sunshine tomorrow with an even lower rain chance.

Highs will return to the 80s for the end of the work week and weekend. Expect low 80s for Thursday and Friday, mid to upper 80s this weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers possible.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 14th

2006 Severe Thunderstorm: Bertie Co – Hail 1.00″-1.25″

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

